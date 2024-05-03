Former AEW star makes a big prediction about Damian Priest and Will Ospreay

Veteran wrestler Matt Hardy has predicted big things for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and AEW star Will Ospreay.

Priest and Ospreay have had an incredible year thus far. The Archer of Infamy achieved the pinnacle of his career last month at WrestleMania XL when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to claim the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Judgment Day member will defend his title against Main Event Jey Uso at Backlash France this weekend.

The Aerial Assassin, on the other hand, is one of the hottest commodities in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Ospreay recently delivered an incredible match with former world champion Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty, where he emerged victorious.

The 30-year-old earned the number one contender's spot for the AEW International Title on the April 24, 2024, edition of Dynamite by defeating Dante Martin, Jay Lethal, Jay White, Komander, Kyle O'Reilly, Lance Archer, and Penta EL Zero Miedo in a Gauntlet Match. He will lock horns with reigning champion Roderick Strong at Double or Nothing on May 26, 2024.

During a recent edition of the Matt Hardy Brand podcast, a fan asked Matt Hardy which wrestlers will have a breakthrough year in 2024. The former champion wasted no time predicting big things for Damian Priest and Will Ospreay.

"I think Damian Priest is going to have a good year, especially since they [WWE] decided to pull the trigger on him, which I think was a good move, and I'm down for it; I'm digging it!'' he said. [10:53 - 11:01]

Matt also spoke about Will Ospreay's run in AEW:

"I think, with the love AEW fans have shown Will Ospreay, and I think, the way Tony feels about Will Ospreay and the type of wrestling matches he's putting out, and that is what Tony Khan is about through and through, and through. I could see a breakout year for Will Opsreay as well—a very special year. He's been great for a long time, but just even in the American scene, I could see a breakout year for him." [11:03 - 11:42]

Matt Hardy believes Mariah May will have a breakthrough year in AEW

Mariah May, who has trained under William Regal, joined the Jacksonville-based company as a fan and protege of Toni Storm. May has formidable mic skills, and the 25-year-old has captured the audience's attention as part of Storm's stable and protege.

During the same interview, Matt Hardy predicted big things for the London-born wrestler this year.

"Mariah May has been doing good. I could see her doing even better," he said.

It remains to be seen whether Matt Hardy's predictions will come true.

