Former AEW star OFFICIALLY announces final appearance

A former AEW star has made an official announcement regarding their future, after a career-changing occurrence took place. They revealed that this weekend will be their final appearance in the industry for the foreseeable future.
A couple of days ago, Fuego Del Sol competed on GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9 in a mask vs. career match against Atticus Cogar. He ended up losing the match, but he did not break his promise as he ended up unmasking post-match. Interestingly, he also left his boots in the ring, a sign that he could be done with wrestling for good moving forward.
The luchador took to X/Twitter to reveal that this weekend at WrestleCon in Las Vegas, he will be around for meet and greets. He revealed that this will be the last time that fans will see him with his mask on. It remains to be seen whether this will be his last event for the foreseeable future, seeing as he has hinted at retiring following his recent loss.
"Tomorrow at @Wrestlecon I will do my final ever meet and greet in the mask! If you ever wanted a picture with or autograph from Fuego Del Sol! Come to the @Hybridsow booth!" the former AEW star wrote.
The former AEW star has talked about the uncertainty of his career
After being signed to AEW for a couple of years, Fuego Del Sol went back to working on the independent circuit. He made a few appearances for Tony Khan's promotions, even having a brief run in ROH back in February this year.
A few weeks after that, he took to X/Twitter to mention how he was currently in a place in his career and personal life where everything was uncertain. He talked about this and how, for now, he was just focused on going after his goals while he still could.
“So many things are “up in the air” in my career and life right now. It could go in a few different directions depending on decisions out of my control and how the next couple months go. Sorry to be so vague, focused on reaching my goals while there is still time.”
He did not further dive into the situation, but his recent unmasking may be the final piece, and what prompted him to call it a career. It remains to be seen what could be next for him, and whether this will still be in the wrestling industry.