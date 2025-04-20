Former AEW star OFFICIALLY announces final appearance

A former AEW star has made an official announcement regarding their future, after a career-changing occurrence took place. They revealed that this weekend will be their final appearance in the industry for the foreseeable future.

Ad

A couple of days ago, Fuego Del Sol competed on GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9 in a mask vs. career match against Atticus Cogar. He ended up losing the match, but he did not break his promise as he ended up unmasking post-match. Interestingly, he also left his boots in the ring, a sign that he could be done with wrestling for good moving forward.

The luchador took to X/Twitter to reveal that this weekend at WrestleCon in Las Vegas, he will be around for meet and greets. He revealed that this will be the last time that fans will see him with his mask on. It remains to be seen whether this will be his last event for the foreseeable future, seeing as he has hinted at retiring following his recent loss.

Ad

Trending

"Tomorrow at @Wrestlecon I will do my final ever meet and greet in the mask! If you ever wanted a picture with or autograph from Fuego Del Sol! Come to the @Hybridsow booth!" the former AEW star wrote.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former AEW star has talked about the uncertainty of his career

After being signed to AEW for a couple of years, Fuego Del Sol went back to working on the independent circuit. He made a few appearances for Tony Khan's promotions, even having a brief run in ROH back in February this year.

A few weeks after that, he took to X/Twitter to mention how he was currently in a place in his career and personal life where everything was uncertain. He talked about this and how, for now, he was just focused on going after his goals while he still could.

Ad

“So many things are “up in the air” in my career and life right now. It could go in a few different directions depending on decisions out of my control and how the next couple months go. Sorry to be so vague, focused on reaching my goals while there is still time.”

Expand Tweet

He did not further dive into the situation, but his recent unmasking may be the final piece, and what prompted him to call it a career. It remains to be seen what could be next for him, and whether this will still be in the wrestling industry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More