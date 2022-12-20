Former AEW star reacts to Rhea Ripley's bout against male WWE Superstar on RAW

Rhea Ripley has been on a dominant streak since her WWE debut. The 26-year-old's portrayal of a heel in association with The Judgment Day has enabled her to become quite the fan-favorite. Recently, following her impressive intergender match on WWE, Joey Janela expressed his thoughts on the bout.

This week on RAW, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) went up against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Following her team's loss, The Eradicator confronted Akira Tozawa and then challenged him to a match on the spur of the moment. Given Rhea Ripley's immense display of strength, she was a strong opponent for Akiro and pinned him for the win.

There have been a couple of rare occasions in WWE where female talents have stepped up and faced men. These include the likes of Chyna and Savelina Fanene (fka Nia Jax), who were surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble in 1999 and 2019, respectively. Additionally, at the now-retired Armageddon pay-per-view, Trish and Lita competed against Christian and Chris Jericho.

Janela recently took to social media to share his reaction to the intergender matches over the years:

"Intergender wrestling rules! Wonder Women whooped the f**k out dudes since the 1940’s and has been idolized by little girls since then. Wrestling is a live scripted comic book, hero’s, villains with great athletes!"

The 26-year-old RAW Superstar has been compared to the likes of Chyna and Beth Phoenix for her physique and strength.

Rhea Ripley showcased her power and slammed Luke Gallows

Akiro Tozawa is not the only man to bear witness to Rhea Ripley's wrath. A couple of months ago, Judgment Day feuded with AJ Styles and The O.C. (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows).

During an edition of RAW, Finn Balor and Anderson competed against each other. Their respective stablemates were ringside to cheer them on. Luke Gallows attempted to scare Balor's stablemates but was greeted with a powerslam by Ripley.

At Extreme Rules, the dream match between Phoenix and the Australian star was teased when the latter assisted Priest and Balor during their bout against Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

