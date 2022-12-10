When major AEW star failed to woo Trish Stratus in WWE

Trish Stratus is considered as one of the top faces for WWE in the late 90s to early 2000s alongside her former rival Lita. Recently, a clip resurfaced on social media featuring a backstage segment with Chris Jericho.

In 2003 during a storyline, Jericho and Christian were competing in the tag team division. The Canadian duo made a bet with each other on who would get Trish Stratus and Lita's affection first. The storyline later resulted in a Battle of the Sexes match at the now-retired Armageddon event.

The Hall of Famer made her WWE debut in 2000 and soon commenced a feud with Lita. The two women then went on to create history and main event an edition of RAW. Trish officially retired from in-ring competition in 2006 but has often made sporadic appearances in WWE for various events and matches.

Recently, a video of a backstage segment between the former WWE Women's Champion and the AEW star resurfaced. Jericho disrupted Stratus while reading a book and failed in his attempt to gain her affection.

WWE Superstar Bayley named Trish Stratus as her dream opponent

A couple of months ago, an edition of RAW took place in Trish Stratus's hometown in Canada. The 46-year old kicked off the show and teased an alliance with Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Bianca Belair against Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO Sky).

In a Sportskeeda Exclusive, Bayley recalled the segment with the Hall of Famer and cited her interest in competing against the multi-time Women's Champion:

"I don't know, she just never came back," Bayley said. "She only wants to show up in Toronto, which, come on, if you wanna be around, if you wanna be on our show, you gotta show up more than once. Show up in California, show up where I'm from. I would love to have a match with Trish Stratus someday but it's just a matter of if she's ever gonna be ready."

The Hall of Famer is currently a judge on Canada's Got Talent and actively participates in multiple television projects. The 46-year old also actively overlooks her yoga studio.

