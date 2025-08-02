  • home icon
  Former AEW star Saraya reacts to the idea of a WWE return with a five-word message

Former AEW star Saraya reacts to the idea of a WWE return with a five-word message

By Sujay
Modified Aug 02, 2025 00:33 GMT
Saraya is a former AEW star.
Saraya is a former AEW star (Image credits: Saraya on X)

Former AEW star Saraya has reacted to the idea of a WWE return with a five-word message. This should get the fans excited and also set the rumor mill running.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion announced her departure from the Tony Khan-led company in a rather abrupt manner. It caught everyone by surprise, although it was seemingly on the cards, given that she was out of action for a long time.

She announced on social media that she will be present at WrestleCon, which takes place in New Jersey. Incidentally, that is also the location of this year's historic two-night SummerSlam. When a fan pointed that out, she sarcastically sent out a cryptic message.

Saraya wrote:

“Haha.. here we go again 😂😂.”
This will no doubt get the fans talking and given that she will be in the same area where SummerSlam is going to be held, it only adds fuel to the fire that she might shockingly show up.

Vince Russo says he can see WWE signing Saraya

Vince Russo is one of the most outspoken names in wrestling, and he recently gave his two cents on whether he thinks WWE will sign Saraya again.

He was speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws when he said that he can see her going back to her former workplace.

“I mean, she would definitely have to pass every physical and whatnot. I'm sure they would get her, you know, definitely, you know. If she cleared everything, I don't see why they wouldn't hire her,” Russo said.

That will be a huge commitment on WWE's part to bring her back if they do decide to do it. Given her run in AEW, the Stamford-based promotion will be encouraged by what they saw, and a potential return will no doubt be under consideration.

Edited by Harish Raj S
