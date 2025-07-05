Former world champion makes a huge claim about the possibility of Saraya joining WWE: "I don't see why"

Former AEW star Saraya hasn't stepped inside a wrestling ring since October 2024. She announced her departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion following the expiration of her contract in March 2025. The 32-year-old had a successful career in WWE before a neck injury forced her into premature retirement in April 2018.
However, she made her return to the squared circle in November 2022 after joining the Tony Khan-led promotion and went on to become the AEW Women's World Champion at All In 2023. Having been a free agent for a few months now, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo recently stated that Saraya could return to WWE.
Addressing the rumors of her potential return to the global juggernaut on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said that he doesn't see why WWE shouldn't bring back Saraya. The veteran writer said that if she is fit enough, then there is no reason why the Stamford-based company won't hire her.
"I mean, she would definitely have to pass every physical and whatnot. I'm sure they would get her, you know, definitely, you know. If she cleared everything, I don't see why they wouldn't hire her," Russo said. [From 6:31 onwards]
WWE's second edition of the Evolution Premium Live Event is around the corner, a perfect platform for the former Paige to make her return. The PLE will take place just a day after AEW All In Texas, which is set to clash with Saturday Night's Main Event XL, with both scheduled for July 12, 2025.
