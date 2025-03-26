Former AEW star seemingly takes a massive shot at Cope (fka Edge) on WWE TV

WWE Hall of Famer Cope seemingly got an indirect mention from a former AEW star on the recent episode of NXT. Ricky Saints recently left All Elite Wrestling to sign with WWE.

During the October 13, 2023, episode of AEW Collision, Cope and Ricky Starks had a heated promo exchange. Both stars took massive shots, as Cope called him a midget and a rip-off of The Rock. The Absolute One fired back by saying Cope went 'over the edge.' This led to some reports stating the segment was unscripted and could also be why the company changed plans for Ricky Starks.

Last night on NXT, Ricky Saints commented on Ethan Page and Andre Chase's match. The Absolute One seemingly took a major jab at Cope while addressing Page. He stated that Page might not be the only Canadian who hates him, which led to an interesting reaction by commentator Vic Joseph.

Bully Ray claims former AEW star Ricky Saints will be a big star in WWE

Former AEW star Ricky Starks got his name changed to Ricky Saints when he debuted in WWE NXT. The Absolute One has kept the same character, but many in the wrestling world initially questioned the name change.

In an episode of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said it’s up to the talent how they present themselves after witnessing changes. The veteran claimed that Ricky Saints would be bigger than Ricky Starks as he’s signed up for WWE.

"So it's about you, it's about what you make of the name change, it's about how you present the name change. Ricky Saints is going to be a much bigger star than Ricky Starks ever was because of where he is. He's on the biggest team on the planet, end of story," he said.

We will have to wait and see if Ricky Saints captures the NXT North American Championship from fellow former AEW star Shawn Spears next week.

