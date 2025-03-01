Former AEW star shares a photo with Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE SmackDown

A former AEW employee has just posted a photo with Cody Rhodes from their time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. This has interesting timing and may hint at a future interaction.

Ad

Jose The Assistant was previously the manager of La Faccion Ingobernable, where he worked with Andrade, Rush, Dralistico, and Preston Vance. He was released from the company in April last year and remains a free agent.

On X/Twitter, Jose posted a picture of a promo battle between Andrade and Cody Rhodes from October 2021 on an episode of Dynamite. He was seen accompanying his client, wearing a neck brace. Eventually, all hell broke loose in that segment as Malakai Black appeared out of nowhere to help the luchador go after Rhodes. PAC then came out as the equalizer.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This may hint at the two rekindling this rivalry in the future.

The former AEW manager was backstage on SmackDown a few months ago

Jose The Assistant has constantly been hinting at a move to WWE and was spotted backstage on SmackDown in August. Fightful Select confirmed this, as he was said to have arrived at the venue alongside Andrade.

Ad

The former NXT Champion returned to WWE at last year's Royal Rumble match, but he has yet to be managed. During his previous stint with them, he had Zelina Vega by his side. In AEW, he briefly had LFI by his side. In his current run with the company, he has partnered with LWO, but not consistently.

Expand Tweet

If he does not begin working with Vega again, he could reunite with his former AEW manager and have him handle all his business transactions. Andrade will do his best and give his all in the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback