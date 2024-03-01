Former AEW star spills beans on CM Punk's backstage fight with Jungle Boy (Exclusive)

An AEW personality recently spoke about the backstage controversy surrounding CM Punk and Jungle Boy Jack Perry. The name in question is none other than QT Marshall.

CM Punk had a controversial run in All Elite Wrestling. The Best in the World went on to win the AEW World Championship twice. However, the main highlight of his run was unfortunately the backstage altercations he had in the company. Punk had a backstage fight with The Elite at the All Out 2022 PPV, which led to Tony Khan suspending him for a few months. He returned to the company at the newly introduced Collision show in June 2023, but his return was short-lived as he got into another physical altercation with Jack Perry at the All In PPV in August 2023.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, QT Marshall addressed the backstage rumors surrounding CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling:

"Yeah, ideally, he [CM Punk] and Jack got into a little argument, but I don't think it was anything.... There are a lot of people that people don't like at work. I've worked at numerous places, and we always joke about the fact that I worked at Planet Hollywood when I was in Orlando. I worked there for seven-eight years, and I disliked about ninety percent of those people. The difference is they never knew because I try to be as professional as possible, and that's just the job. So things are gonna happen, and people are gonna get worked up, and so on and so forth. It is a different time, and I have always been the type if there's gonna be an issue, then we could talk about it like men, and we could bring another person."

Marshall further added:

"Like when I spoke to Punk, I said, 'Hey, I'm gonna bring someone with me,' and we're gonna go to his locker room, and we're gonna speak because I wanted to know from him, 'Hey, this is what I heard, and I don't wanna believe this, I rather believe what comes out of your mouth.' Anytime there's ever been an issue in AEW, the one thing that came out when I resigned was, 'He was the realest person in the locker room,' and it's the truth. I was honest because I was told that there's only one place where we don't have to be a hundred percent honest, and that's out there in front of the people." [From 02:24 to 03:54]

You can check out the video below:

QT Marshall also talks about his run in AEW, WWE, and Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling in the video above.

AEW star QT Marshall recently revealed his conversation with the WWE

QT Marshall has been a part of AEW ever since its inception. However, he recently addressed leaving All Elite Wrestling in November 2023 and his talks with WWE after his departure.

Speaking with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, QT Marshall revealed that he and WWE had different visions, and that is why the parties could not come to an agreement.

"When I spoke to them (WWE), it was like a 3-4 minute conversation, and they just asked me what I wanted to do, and I told them what I would like to do. We didn't even get past that point. I remember the guy they kind of linked me up with; he was like, 'Wait, you're already going back to AEW?' and I said, 'Yeah.' I understand what I want to do. Even if I was a full-time in-ring talent in WWE, I couldn't do all this stuff," said QT Marshall. [From 10:48 to 11:15]

Marshall has been a key figure in the Jacksonville-based promotion as he helps out the talent along with taking responsibility for some backstage duties in the company.

