What compliments did Seth Rollins have for real-life rival CM Punk? Know The Visionary’s reaction

At WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins is scheduled to face Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, while CM Punk was around and active, many believed it would be the Chicago native who would face Rollins at WrestleMania 40. After all, Rollins and Punk share a rivalry, and they have been quite vocal about it.

However, an injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event led to Punk being out of action for the foreseeable future. But, despite his absence and what he is going through, The Visionary seemingly had nothing nice to say about CM Punk. During a recent appearance with Becky Lynch on First We Feast's YouTube channel, Rollins was involved in a game.

As per the game, Seth Rollins and Lynch would ask each other a question. If either person failed, they had to eat a hot chicken wing. During this segment, Lynch asked Rollins to say three nice things about CM Punk.

Rollins answered:

"You know what, here is the thing about Punk... I'm sure there are some nice things to say about him. But, this is a game of choice. I would rather suffer through this hot wing than say anything publicly nice about him."

Post this, Rollins began to eat the chicken wing, and then further added:

"Well, here is one thing nice I will say about him. He is a man of conviction, and so am I."

Based on his statement, it's clear that Seth Rollins still feels the same way about CM Punk. Once the latter returns from injury, it will be interesting to see him face Rollins.

WWE legend says he doesn't have a problem with Seth Rollins costing RAW Superstar

Back in the day, if anyone had told the WWE Universe that Seth Rollins would be helping Cody Rhodes, they would be surprised. However, in recent times, Rollins has become a 'Shield' for The American Nightmare and has joined him in his fight against The Bloodline.

But, many also believe that Rollins might turn his back on Rhodes a some point. One man who does not mind seeing such a scenario take place is WWE legend Bully Ray. As per Ray, an angle like this would only help in extending Rhodes' story. He said:

"I like the idea of Seth sc***ing Cody over because it extends Cody’s story. If they decided to have Seth Rollins sc**w over Cody, I wouldn’t have a problem with it because it would make sense. Once the story’s over, the story’s over. Now, we’re relying on Cody to carry the company for however long."

If Rollins does cost Cody Rhodes, the former will end up becoming one of the biggest heels in modern-day wrestling. It will be interesting to see how this story progresses leading up to WrestleMania 40.