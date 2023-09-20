Former AEW talent worked as an extra during Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura's segment on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, former AEW star and MLW veteran Danny Limelight made a surprise appearance as a security guard.

Limelight tenure in AEW was during the height of the pandemic. He was a regular on All Elite Wrestling programming towards the end of 2020 and throughout 2021, standing opposite stars such as Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

On RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet were set to face off in a bout. However, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, had different plans. As Rollins stormed into the ring to confront Nakamura, chaos ensued, and security guards rushed in to separate the two superstars.

The tension escalated, leading to a brawl after Nakamura's victory over Ricochet via disqualification. According to Fightful Select, during the scuffle, one security guard stood out among the rest, and that was none other than Danny Limelight.

Danny Limelight announced his free agency last year. Limelight had a great run in MLW, where he held the World Tag Team Championship. Since becoming a free agent, he has made some noise in the independent wrestling scene.

Danny Limelight shared thoughts on working with AEW President Tony Khan

Danny Limelight talks about his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, expressing appreciation for Tony Khan.

Speaking in an interview with PWMania, Danny Limelight spoke about his AEW experience and how thankful he was to Tony Khan.

“First of all, like, I had an awesome time when I was in AEW, it was during the pandemic and I think that one of the things that I was most grateful for was that I had a place to wrestle. I have a place where I was making money I was able to provide for my daughter, I had a company that was investing all this time and money into me, to have me on these shows, to put me on Dynamite with Kenny, to have me on Elevation and Dark every week and really give me a platform to showcase my talent to the world.”

It remains to be seen what the role for Limelight is in WWE and whether he will be making some more appearances for the company.

It remains to be seen what the role for Limelight is in WWE and whether he will be making some more appearances for the company.