Former champion calls Ricochet a "huge pu**y" following his AEW debut

Ricochet has gotten into a heated exchange with another top AEW star on social media. The former WWE Superstar mentioned that he needed to settle the score with others before turning to him. This would be Trent Beretta.

The high-flyer debuted during the Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2024. The contest stole the show, featuring several major names making their returns or debuts, including Zack Sabre Jr. and Nigel McGuinness. Ultimately, Christian Cage emerged as the winner, earning a world title match contract he can use at any time.

On X/Twitter, Trent Beretta suddenly had a few words for Ricochet, and it seemed he was still not a fan of the former WWE Superstar despite being in the same company now. The two got to share the ring during their time in the independent circuit, but they were always on opposite sides.

"Ricochet thinks he’s tough but is actually a huge pu**y," wrote Trent.

Ricochet replied and brought in the same intensity as he threatened to get physical with Trent should the four-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion keep talking smack to him.

"Keep talking, Greg. Can't wait till I get to add you to the list of dumba**es I've slapped the s**t out of," the former WWE Superstar replied.

Ricochet first got into an exchange with another member of the Don Callis Family

Funnily, Ricochet's first exchange with an AEW star came from Kyle Fletcher, who challenged him to a match for Dynamite this week.

The two then exchanged messages on X/Twitter. It reached a point where Fletcher referenced the former WWE Superstar's run as the Speed Champion. He was part of a show within the company featuring several superstars competing in five-minute matches. Many considered this a waste of his talent, as he was worth so much more.

"You know all about 'brief,' Mr. Speed," he tweeted.

The One and Only clapped back, saying that despite this, he was still a champion, and the viewership for his matches was bigger than any match Kyle Fletcher was in.

"Wait... Why is being a CHAMPION a bad thing?? Plus, I hate to say it but more people watch those matches than one of yours. But don't worry, I'll change that for you," he responded.

It seems that the newly-signed AEW star has had no shortage of confrontations since joining them, and fans will have to stay tuned as his singles debut match for Dynamite this week has been made official, and he'll lock horns with Kyle Fletcher.

