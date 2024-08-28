Former champion reacts to first AEW match in over a year with a five-word message

A former champion from AEW's women's division reacted to the recent announcement of her first match in over a year. The star in question is Jamie Hayter.

Hayter has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since 2021 and is held in high regard by fans for her in-ring prowess. The 29-year-old star was last seen inside the squared circle at Double or Nothing 2023, where Toni Storm dethroned her for her AEW Women's World Championship. It has been reported that Hayter had been nursing an injury before dropping the championship to Storm, eventually leading to the English wrestler's lengthy hiatus.

Trending

Hayter returned to AEW programming during the pre-show for All In 2024, interrupting Saraya's promo and laying waste to The Unproblematic Icon's allies, including Harley Cameron. Tony Khan later revealed that the former Pro-Wrestling EVE: International Champion will wrestle her first match since 2023 against Cameron this week on AEW Dynamite, which will emanate from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Ahead of the upcoming episode, Jamie Hayter responded to the announcement of her in-ring comeback bout, expressing anticipation and confidence regarding her Dynamite return in five words.

"Hayterade in Champaign? Sounds delightful," wrote Hayter.

Check out Jamie Hayter's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans are undoubtedly excited to see how Hayter will fare against Cameron on Dynamite.

Former AEW Women's World Champ Jamie Hayter on her intentions following All In 2024 return

Jamie Hayter dropped the AEW Women's World Championship to Toni Storm last year at Double or Nothing, which was part of a broader storyline rivalry between the "home-grown" female talent of the All Elite Wrestling locker room and The Outcasts. While two original members - Storm and Ruby Soho - of the latter heel faction have since left, Saraya, the third founding member of the stable, continues to be associated with it alongside Harley Cameron and her brother Zak Knight.

Hayter returned to All Elite Wrestling this past Sunday at All In 2024 to attack The Anti-Diva and her associates. When asked to spare some words for fans of the Tony Khan-led promotion, the former Women's World Champion stated that she intends to let her actions speak for themselves.

"Do I have anything to tell the AEW fans? I got something for you. From now on, my actions are gonna do all the talking for me, how's that?" Hayter replied.

Expand Tweet

Given that Hayter has her sights set on Saraya and company, it could be possible that she is looking to exact revenge on The Outcasts for their role at the end of her title reign.

It remains to be seen if this also puts her on a collision course with Ruby Soho or Toni Storm at some point in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback