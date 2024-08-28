  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Former champion reacts to first AEW match in over a year with a five-word message

Former champion reacts to first AEW match in over a year with a five-word message

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 28, 2024 01:10 GMT
AEW Dynamite this week will feature the in-ring return of a former champion [Image Credits: AEW
AEW Dynamite this week will feature the in-ring return of a former champion [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]

A former champion from AEW's women's division reacted to the recent announcement of her first match in over a year. The star in question is Jamie Hayter.

Hayter has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since 2021 and is held in high regard by fans for her in-ring prowess. The 29-year-old star was last seen inside the squared circle at Double or Nothing 2023, where Toni Storm dethroned her for her AEW Women's World Championship. It has been reported that Hayter had been nursing an injury before dropping the championship to Storm, eventually leading to the English wrestler's lengthy hiatus.

also-read-trending Trending

Hayter returned to AEW programming during the pre-show for All In 2024, interrupting Saraya's promo and laying waste to The Unproblematic Icon's allies, including Harley Cameron. Tony Khan later revealed that the former Pro-Wrestling EVE: International Champion will wrestle her first match since 2023 against Cameron this week on AEW Dynamite, which will emanate from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Ahead of the upcoming episode, Jamie Hayter responded to the announcement of her in-ring comeback bout, expressing anticipation and confidence regarding her Dynamite return in five words.

"Hayterade in Champaign? Sounds delightful," wrote Hayter.

Check out Jamie Hayter's tweet below:

Fans are undoubtedly excited to see how Hayter will fare against Cameron on Dynamite.

Former AEW Women's World Champ Jamie Hayter on her intentions following All In 2024 return

Jamie Hayter dropped the AEW Women's World Championship to Toni Storm last year at Double or Nothing, which was part of a broader storyline rivalry between the "home-grown" female talent of the All Elite Wrestling locker room and The Outcasts. While two original members - Storm and Ruby Soho - of the latter heel faction have since left, Saraya, the third founding member of the stable, continues to be associated with it alongside Harley Cameron and her brother Zak Knight.

Hayter returned to All Elite Wrestling this past Sunday at All In 2024 to attack The Anti-Diva and her associates. When asked to spare some words for fans of the Tony Khan-led promotion, the former Women's World Champion stated that she intends to let her actions speak for themselves.

"Do I have anything to tell the AEW fans? I got something for you. From now on, my actions are gonna do all the talking for me, how's that?" Hayter replied.

Given that Hayter has her sights set on Saraya and company, it could be possible that she is looking to exact revenge on The Outcasts for their role at the end of her title reign.

It remains to be seen if this also puts her on a collision course with Ruby Soho or Toni Storm at some point in the future.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी