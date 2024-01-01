Former champion sends a heartfelt message to Andrade El Idolo ahead of AEW departure

Following his departure from AEW, a certain former AEW champion has sent their best wishes to Andrade El Idolo ahead of his future in wrestling moving forward. This would be Thunder Rosa.

Reports regarding the luchador becoming a free agent have been surfacing for the past few days. Last night, at the media scrum after Worlds End, Tony Khan addressed the former NXT Champion's future with AEW and revealed that they have not been able to strike a deal and he would now hit free agency.

Thunder Rosa took to Twitter to post a short message for her fellow Mexican wrestler, Andrade El Idolo. She complimented him and wished him the best wherever he went next. The two never got the chance to team up in AEW during the two years the former NXT star was with them.

Below is a translated version, via Google, of the original tweet which was in Spanish.

"You are one of the most real people I have ever met. I am proud of you my friend and for always doing what is best for you. You are a role model! I hope to see you soon and much, much success buddy and I'm going to miss you 🐕 @AndradeElIdolo."

The tweet can also be seen below:

Andrade El Idolo suffers betrayal in last match in AEW

Last night, in what was his first and last match in singles competition on an AEW pay-per-view, Andrade El Idolo took on Miro. This was a grudge match as the latter wanted to destroy the luchador after he became the first client of his wife, CJ Perry.

Andrade was able to hold his own against The Redeemer despite a size and strength difference, and he used his speed and craftiness to his advantage. He also had a genuine chance to win the match after having the Figure-Eight submission hold locked in.

His manager would be the one to spell his doom, as she pushed his body, which caused him to lose his balance and break the hold. This allowed Miro to blindside him and lock in his Game Over hold for the win.

The reasons for CJ Perry's actions were still not known. She could have done this to remind her husband what a great manager she was and play mind games with him, or she could have done this as her so-called client couldn't even beat Miro. Sooner or later, she may address her actions.

