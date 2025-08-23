Former champion teases AEW return after 372 days at Forbidden Door

By Debangshu Nath
Published Aug 23, 2025 09:08 GMT
A huge AEW star might make his comeback at Forbidden Door 2025. (Image via AEW YouTube)
A huge AEW star might make his comeback at Forbidden Door 2025. (Image via AEW YouTube)

AEW is currently gearing up for Forbidden Door 2025. This event is a collaboration between the Tony Khan-led company and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). Furthermore, it will feature names from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and World Wonder Ring Stardom.

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been sidelined due to a severe leg injury since April 2024. Fortunately, his recovery has been going well. Fans believe that his return is imminent. Interestingly, a few hours back, The Mad King dropped a massive hint that he will be present at Forbidden Door.

The former AEW Continental Champion posted a photo of himself in front of a massive Forbidden Door poster from last year. This post didn't have a caption, and like always, the comment section was disabled.

Fans have been awaiting The Mad Kings' return for months. If he does show up at the upcoming pay-per-view, he will certainly receive a thunderous reaction from fans in attendance. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.

AEW Forbidden Door 2025 match card

The buildup to Forbidden Door has been well-received by fans worldwide. Several titles will be at stake. Furthermore, a high-profile Lights Out Steel Cage match featuring several massive stars will also take place.

Here is the lineup for the upcoming event.

  • Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland - Unified Championship match
  • Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and Gabe Kidd - Lights Out Steel Cage Match
  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian - Tag team match
  • "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. MJF - World Championship match
  • Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor (All Elite Wrestling) vs. Peresphone (CMLL) vs. Bozilla (STARDOM) - TBS Championship four-way match
  • Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. FTR vs. Brodido - Three-way tag team elimination match for the World Tag Team Championship
  • "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena - AEW Women's World Championship match
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi - TNT Championship match
  • Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match

Forbidden Door will take place on Sunday, August 24, 2025, in London, England.

