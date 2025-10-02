Former champion teases a huge rematch with Mercedes Mone on AEW Dynamite next week

Mercedes Mone is having a stellar AEW TBS Championship reign. At All Out 2025, she successfully defended it against former women's world champion Riho. If she holds this title for sixteen more days, she will become the longest reigning TBS Champion in history. Inaugural champion Jade Cargill currently holds this record. On this week's Dynamite, Mercedes Mone announced that she will put the TBS Title on the line on AEW Homecoming: Title Tuesday. This event will take place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The CEO added that her opponent won't be a British or Japanese superstar, but a Florida native. She has never wrestled at the above venue before and intends to create history. A few hours back, former ROH Women's World Television Champion Billie Starkz responded to Mone's statement. The 20-year-old stated that she lives in Florida and is expecting her and the former Sasha Banks to have a rematch. Billie Starkz and Mercedes Mone locked horns for the first time on AEW Dynamite #285. The latter's TBS Title was on the line, and she successfully defended it.It will be interesting to see Starkz and Mone wage war again someday. Both are supremely talented, and Tony Khan must book them in a storyline. Jim Cornett says that Alex Windsor's services are no longer needed after defeat to Mercedes MoneAlex Windsor joined AEW this year. On Dynamite #309, she unsuccessfully challenged Mercedes Moné for the TBS Title. Interestingly, according to wrestling veteran Jim Cornett, the English star's services are not needed. He was frustrated by Tony Khan's treatment of the 31-year-old. &quot;Thank you for coming, Alex Windsor. Your services are no longer required. That's why nobody gets over in this company,&quot; he said.Regardless of Cornett's thoughts, Windsor is doing pretty well in All Elite Wrestling. She and the former Sasha Banks could, in fact, be a good tag team.