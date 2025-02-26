Former champion to threaten to leave AEW after controversial recent incident on TV? Analyzing the chances

AEW often dominates the headlines for controversial happenings, both on-screen and behind the scenes. A recent in-ring debacle is still brewing, as fans and wrestlers continue to pile on the heat ahead of the sixth annual Revolution PPV. There's speculation that one embattled AEW veteran may have had enough to the point it will take some effort from Tony Khan to save the day.

Tony Khan dons several hats in All Elite Wrestling and is somewhat of an on-screen personality in storylines. The 42-year-old has had to appear front-and-center to address certain controversies in recent years, such as CM Punk's public release on Collision, but he also has a full staff to provide support. The NFL and Premier League executive has his team that helps in solving these problems, and his crew could now have another troubling situation on its hands if there's any truth to new fan speculation on a certain veteran: Thunder Rosa.

The Greek Goddess has been the subject of a heated viral discussion ever since last week's Dynamite. After Penelope Ford helped Megan Bayne defeat Kris Statlander, the former AEW Women's World Champion ran down to make the post-match save with a steel chair, but Bayne and Ford no-sold her for what has been dubbed one of the most awkward segments in the history of the company.

Wrestling legends and fans spoke out against the Dynamite botch immediately, and that has since continued. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently criticized AEW officials instead of the talents involved. With pressure mounting, there's fan concern that we could see a fed-up Thunder Rosa reach the point of leaving Khan's company.

With WWE signing talents, including rising stars and veterans, Rosa could be the perfect acquisition. The 38-year-old was close to being hired or getting tryouts in the past, as a referee and talent, but pursued MMA and AEW instead of the Stamford-based company.

Khan has the power to give wrestlers what they want and can solve most situations, and there's one thought that he can easily solve the Thunder Rosa-Megan Bayne situation. Rosa defeated Ford on Collision a few weeks ago, but the end game here could be to book Rosa vs. Bayne II on Dynamite or Revolution.

AEW is all set to present its next PPV

All Elite Wrestling is 12 days from the sixth Revolution pay-per-view. The event will emanate from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on March 9. Below is the lineup, which will be updated on tonight's Dynamite:

Pre-show Match: "Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA

MJF vs. Adam Page

Steel Cage Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita or Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan adds more matches to the card on tonight's Dynamite.

