Former champion threatens Darby Allin, claims he might not make it to AEW Full Gear

On the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland's in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone was interrupted by Christian Cage along with Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. The Heels delivered a beatdown to the Rated R superstar and when the TNT Champion was about to injure Copeland's neck with a ConChairTo, Sting and Darby Allin hit the ring to make the save.

Copeland immediately announced he would partner up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne at AEW's upcoming event, Full Gear, on November 18, 2023, and the match was made official by the Jacksonville-based company.

However, ahead of the Trios match at the pay-per-view, Darby Allin received an ominous message from his opponent at the upcoming episode of AEW Collision, who claimed that 'the Daredevil' would not make it to Full Gear. The star is none other than the Murderhawk monster, Lance Archer, who took to social media to threaten Allin.

"You’re not making it to Full Gear." - Lance Archer wrote.

Here is the Twitter (X) post:

Expand Tweet

Lance Archer is a multi-time IWGP US Heavyweight Champion and IWGP Tag Team Champion, and the winner of the AEW Casino Battle Royale in 2020.

WWE Hall of Famer wants Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) to retire Sting in AEW

The imminent retirement of The Icon is one of the hottest topics in professional wrestling today. Sting recently announced he would wrestle his last match in AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view next year.

Ever since the Stinger made his plans clear, fans have debated about who should be the WCW Legends' last opponent.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Famer Teddy Long said he would like to see the Rater R Superstar Adam Copeland face the Stinger at Revolution next year.

“For him to step away – and that’s a thing a lot of guys need to learn too: you got to know when to take the cape off man, I’m telling ya. Sting understands now, what’s his age? 64/65 years old? Why not enjoy the rest of your life? I think his last opponent: the guy that just stepped in there; I’d like to see him with Adam Copeland.” (04:27 onward).

Who should get the honor of retiring WWE Hall of Famer Sting? Tell us in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think