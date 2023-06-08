Former Diva responds after MJF and Adam Cole make multiple WWE references on AEW Dynamite

A former WWE Superstar reacted to a heated promo segment between MJF and Adam Cole. The star in question is Summer Rae.

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth was set to address the crowd. But he was interrupted by former NXT Champion Adam Cole.

MJF had some strong words for the 33-year-old star. He mentioned that Cole was handpicked by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Friedman also claimed that the Panama Playboy was the top champion in NXT. But then claimed that his current run in AEW has been stale despite being handed everything including a cool theme song and merchandise. He also name dropped Vince McMahon and Britt Baker in his promo.

Adam Cole responded by stating that MJF is displaying characteristics of an online social media troll. The argument got a bit too heated and in the end, the AEW World Champion mentioned that he was ready to fight the former NXT Champion at any place and any time.

Following this promo, Summer Rae took to Twitter to praise the segment and praised both the stars for their mic work.

"Ummmmm….this promo is everything 😳👏🏼 from both sides!" Summer Rae tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was namedropped on AEW Dynamite

During the same segment, the AEW World Champion also namedropped Vince McMahon. He referred to the reports that the Executive Chairman of WWE did not believe that Cole was a top star material.

"A certain individual in Titan Towers didn’t think you had top guy potential, and that individual's name was Vince McMahon... big fan by the way... Vince McMahon was right," MJF said.

MJF also took some shots at Cole's girlfriend Britt Baker and mentioned that Cole had turned from being 'The Panama Playboy to the Panama Gameboy'.

