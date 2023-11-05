Former Intercontinental Champion would not have joined AEW had WWE not been sold, says Bill Apter [Exclusive]

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently signed with All Elite Wrestling, and wrestling legend Bill Apter believes The Nature Boy would have returned to the Stamford-based promotion if the company was not sold.

The name in question is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair who defeated Carlito to become the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Unforgiven pay-per-view in 2005.

The Nature Boy also appeared in All Elite Wrestling recently after Sting announced that he would be retiring at AEW Revolution 2024. It was later revealed that The Nature Boy had signed a multi-year deal with the company.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter gave his thoughts on Flair joining AEW.

"First of all, I'm not sure Ric Flair would've gone to AEW had WWE not been sold. I think, like I said in the past, that a lot of people may not have the loyalty that they did when the company was fully McMahon owned," said Apter. [1:51-2:10]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants Sting to face Ric Flair in his final match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently suggested the perfect opponent for Sting in the form of 16-time World Champion Ric Flair in his retirement match.

Ric Flair recently made his first-ever appearance in All Elite Wrestling as a gift by Tony Khan to Sting, who will have his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024. It was announced later that The Nature Boy had signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling.

The speculations about Sting's opponent at AEW Revolution 2024 have been running wild. Meanwhile, former World Champion Booker T proposed an idea of The Icon's opponent being the 16-time World Champion Ric Flair.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said the following:

“You know what? I think that might be the perfect send off. Let’s do it. I mean, Ric Flair, Sting, you know one for old time sake. Let’s go out there and do it just one last time. Let’s walk that aisle one last time. Let’s style and profile, woo, one more time. Limousine riding, jet flying, woo, son of a gun. If that was to happen, just like Ric Flair’s last last match, I think it had eight or 9,000 people that showed up." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Expand Tweet

Do you agree with Booker T? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit "Wrestling Time Machine" and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from the article's first half.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here