Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion takes a shot at Kenny Omega by releasing an explicit T-shirt

Will Ospreay has taken a shot at Kenny Omega, courtesy of a T-shirt that he is set to release in the near future.

The issues between Ospreay and Omega have been going on for months. At a recent RevPro show, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion used Omega's One-Winged Angel finisher to mock him.

Taking to Twitter, Ospreay took a dig at the AEW star's 'Best Bout Machine' moniker with the following:

In response to Ospreay using the One-Winged Angel, Omega took to Twitter to put the New Japan Pro Wrestling star on notice by claiming that his actions were quite childish.

This prompted an explicit message from Ospreay, who wrote:

"Quite simple really. If you're a c**t to me, I can be a bigger one. That's just life's rule," said Will Ospreay.

Will Ospreay previously explained why he dislikes Kenny Omega

This isn't the first time Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega have gone back and forth with one another.

Earlier this year, The United Empire leader explained why he dislikes Omega and also promised to "end" him if they ever crossed paths. Speaking in an interview with Wrestle Inn, Ospreay said:

"You vanity search your name on Twitter to see what everybody says and when it's bad, you cry in the corner of your million-pound house and you're still bothered by some c*nt who sits doing some wrestling matches who is trying to help out, not only the British scene, but the Japanese scene, because I'm not an idiot when it comes to my company. We got hit hard by the pandemic. Does that mean I'm taking a day off? No, I'm working my a** off to bring it back because that's what you said to do. This is the reason I don't like Kenny."

Ospreay has competed in AEW in recent months and faced Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door, successfully defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship for the first time.

He is currently competing in the ongoing G1 Climax 32 tournament.

