Former TNA champion wants to pick Cope's brain after signing with AEW (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Cope is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling and is an inspiration for many in the business. Former TNA X-Division Champion Mike Bailey wants to follow in The Rated-R Superstar's footsteps.

Speedball Mike Bailey recently inked a deal with AEW and has been involved in a feud against Kenny Omega and Ricochet in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The 34-year-old recently spoke about the experience and atmosphere in the All Elite Wrestling locker room.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Speedball Mike Bailey named Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita as some of the most inspiring stars in the promotion.

"I mean, no one in particular, I don't think yet. I have people that I really like and I'm really good friends with, but from a distance, I mean, Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay are, in my opinion, they're people I've worked with, I've wrestled many, many times, both of them, and though we haven't gotten the chance to share the locker room again, I've only been there a short time, but to just watch their work and seeing how they operate from a distance has been absolutely fantastic, but I know that there's a lot of very, very experienced professional wrestlers there."

The former TNA star also spoke about Cope and his will to help the up-and-coming stars in professional wrestling. Mike Bailey stated that he would love to get Cope's thoughts on how to move forward in All Elite Wrestling.

"I mean, Cope, many, many times has said in interviews that he was always willing to help out younger talent, and he's someone who started up in Canada and struggled for a very, very long time before making it to professional wrestling, and so I would love, whenever I get the chance, to pick his brain and getting his thoughts on how to go about AEW." [00:36-1:34 ]

Mike Bailey will challenge for the International Championship at AEW Dynasty

Speedball Mike Bailey has been involved in a feud against Ricochet and Kenny Omega. The Cleaner will put his International Title on the line against Mike Bailey and Ricochet in a three-way match at the AEW Dynasty PPV.

Fans feel Tony Khan has booked Mike Bailey well since his arrival to the promotion, and it wouldn't be surprising if the former TNA star wins his first AEW championship at Dynasty.

We will have to wait and see who walks out of the PPV in less than 24 hours as the International Champion.

Catch AEW Dynasty live on pay-per-view or HBO Max on April 6, 2025.

