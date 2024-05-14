Former TNT Champion announces his AEW return

A former TNT Champion recently revealed that he was gearing up for his AEW return. The talent in question is Scorpio Sky.

The 41-year-old star has been signed with AEW since 2019, finding early success in the Jacksonville-based promotion, when he and Frankie Kazarian became the first-ever World Tag Team Champions of the company. After the dissolution of SoCal Uncensored, he joined forces with Ethan Page in 2021 to form the Men of the Year. Sky also feuded with Sammy Guevara over the TNT Championship in 2022 but went on to lose the title to Wardlow on the July 6, 2022, episode of Dynamite.

The Los Angeles native has remained absent from AEW television since his loss to Andrade El Idolo on Collision in September last year. However, Sky's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion may be imminent, as evidenced by a video package that aired on the May 11, 2024, episode of Collision.

Scorpio Sky's latest in-ring match took place in an ROH taping in October last year, where he defeated Darius Martin in a singles competition.

Scorpio Sky's former partner Ethan Page departed from AEW earlier this month

While Scorpio Sky is seemingly on the verge of his AEW comeback, his former tag team partner, Ethan Page, became the subject of headlines when his name was removed from the All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor rosters earlier this month.

The 34-year-old star had been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion's programming since his loss to former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on a December 2023 episode of Collision. Page was primarily appearing in ROH, and was last seen in action against Anthony Henry in a February 2024 taping.

It was later reported that the Canadian star was interested in leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion back in February. He was also set to challenge Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher for the latter's ROH World Television Championship, but the bout did not materialize due to visa issues.

During his absence from ROH, Page began accepting an increased number of independent bookings and appeared on promotions such as 3XW, Xcite Wrestling, and CLASH. He had also been promoting Alpha-1 Wrestling, the company he founded in 2010.

Ethan Page is scheduled for an event organized by Wrestling REVOLVER on May 17, 2024. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Canadian star.

