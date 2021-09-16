Former US Champion warns Tony Khan about AEW becoming WCW

On the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan and Disco Inferno were discussing the possibility of AEW signing Bray Wyatt. Co-host/Producer ͏Joseph Feeney remarked that it would be difficult not to sign Bray, but he wasn't sure how the former WWE Universal Champion would fit in. Konnan then warned that Tony Khan should be careful about AEW becoming WCW.

AEW has recently brought in former WWE stars CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), among others. Dating back to its formation, the company has acquired a sizable number of wrestlers who rose to prominence in WWE. This pattern has led many critics to compare the company to WCW, a promotion who did the same thing.

Konnan, a former WCW United States Heavyweight Champion. chimed in with a similar warning.

"He's probably going to join the already inflated AEW Roster and where are you going to put Bray when Aleister Black is kind of your dark sadistic character?" said Feeney. "They just don't have space but at the same time, if you're Tony Khan, how can you not sign Bray. He's got a name and facial recoginition. And people are big fans. I would sign him if I was Tony. But then you would have to figure out what the f**k am I going to do with this guy, especially with Brian coming in now, and Punk's already there."

"That place...if he doesn't watch out, it's going to turn into WCW," Konnan replied.

Konnan was with WCW in its dying days, so he personally knows how a company that was on top, like AEW, can slowly slide into extinction. WCW was known for its bloated roster and wasteful spending on talent, which played an important role in its demise.

AEW and IMPACT Wrestling are reportedly interested in signing Bray Wyatt

In reports from a couple of weeks ago, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer stated that there is a lot of interest in Bray Wyatt from both IMPACT Wrestling and AEW. Most are under the impression that Bray Wyatt will sign with AEW. If the rumors are true, he could potentially appear on the 9/29 episode of AEW Dynamite in Rochester, New York.

Wyatt has also been linked with IMPACT Wrestling in other reports, so his future is unclear.

Also Read

Will Bray Wyatt appear in AEW? Only time will tell.

What do you think about Konnan's comments? Sound off below.

A top IMPACT Wrestling star just told us he wants to face AEW's Adam Cole. Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier