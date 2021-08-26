Backstage belief regarding Bray Wyatt's future - Reports

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE on July 31st 2021 due to budget cuts. It is now being reported that IMPACT Wrestling and AEW are both very interested in signing the former Universal Champion. Backstage belief in AEW is that the Wyatt will sign with them.

It is likely that if Wyatt signs with either company, he will get a deal through which he could be part of both promotions. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer stated on a podcast that there is a lot of interest in Bray Wyatt from Impact Wrestling and AEW.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

On Sunday Night’s Main Event, Dave Meltzer noted that Impact is “really after” the former tag team champion. But he reiterated in his report that “people in high places” at AEW believe that Bray Wyatt signing with them. (H/T: CSS)

WWE has released multiple superstars over the past two years, with many of them going on to sign with Impact Wrestling or AEW. Interestingly, Impact and AEW have a working relationship and superstars like The Good Brothers, Christian, Frankie Kazarian and Kenny Omega appear on both shows.

Why was Bray Wyatt released by WWE?

Although the official reason given for Wyatt's release was budget cuts, most fans and superstars believe there has to be some other reason. Wyatt was one of the biggest merchandise sellers in WWE and was also considered a creative genius.

Reports had stated that Wyatt had often butted heads with Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn backstage. He was also initially set to make his return in August but was released by WWE instead.

On a recent episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. said he wouldn’t reveal everything he knew from friends backstage, but did indicate Bray Wyatt butted heads creatively with Vince McMahon & Kevin Dunn before his release because Wyatt “wasn’t playing ball.”

