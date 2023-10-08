Former World Champion comments on CM Punk's wrestling future amid WWE return rumors (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion recently spoke about CM Punk's future in professional wrestling after his release from AEW. The Straight-Edge Superstar and WWE are rumored to be in talks for a return.

The name in question is none other than Rob Van Dam, who stated that CM Punk will be fine with whatever decision he makes for his future.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, RVD gave his thoughts on the former AEW World Champion:

"CM Punk has a lot of fans and he has done well for himself, both promotion-wise and getting people behind him. It's interesting to see what will happen. It will be fine if he wrestles somewhere else, or he doesn't wrestle. Either way, I'm sure he'll be fine. His lines, which he doesn't want to cross, are written in bolding. Not the most passive person that I've ever met when it comes to a possible slight when someone could've possibly slighted him, I think he's defensive like having a chip on his shoulder. I don't know him that well, but he strikes me as that kind of a 'Punk'." [5:36 - 6:45]

RVD believes Matt Riddle will likely return to WWE in the future

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently gave his take on the release of the former United States Champion, Matt Riddle from the Stamford-based promotion.

Matt Riddle was amongst the major names, including Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin, that were let go by WWE last month, and Rob Van Dam believes that Riddle will likely be rehired in the future.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, RVD said that Riddle's airport incident may have played a role in his release.

"It was probably, as they say, the straw that broke the camel's back. We need some stronger camels is what we need, but they got back problems anyway. You can see it in their form when they walk. Katie [Forbes, RVD's wife] even said a little while ago, 'Wow, it's amazing we haven't seen Matt in the news lately.' She's like, 'I know if I haven't seen his [expletive] online that he's been behaving himself or something,' because he would always get blamed from ex-girlfriends that are mad at him, and a lot of those accusations." [5:24 – 6:04]

RVD also stated that he won't be surprised if WWE hired Riddle back in the future.

"If we know for sure that all of that [accusations against Riddle] happened, then maybe he wouldn't be quite as over as a babyface. But it's like who knows, we tend to try to give people the benefit of a doubt when they deserve it. A lot of [expletive] added up with him. It doesn't mean he won't be back." [6:04 – 6:22]

