Former World Champion got a call from Triple H before joining AEW; reveals why signed with Tony Khan’s company

A former World Champion in AEW and WWE recently shed light on an interesting predicament in 2022, where they had the option of joining both Tony Khan's promotion and the Stamford-based promotion. According to the star, Triple H even made a personal call asking them to return to WWE.

Ad

Saraya (formerly Paige in WWE) was an active wrestler in the Stamford-based promotion from 2011 to 2018 before transitioning to non-wrestling roles until 2022, the year she departed. The former two-time Divas Champion had to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 due to neck injuries. Following her departure, The Anti-Diva came out of retirement and signed with AEW in late 2022, going on to win the Women's World Championship before leaving in 2025.

In a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Saraya claimed that a few weeks after she left WWE, Triple H called her, asking her to come back in a managerial role. At the same time, Tony Khan was also after her signature and made an offer that she couldn't refuse.

Ad

Trending

"So when me and WWE parted ways, I was like, What the f*ck am I going to do with my life now? I can't wrestle, what the hell am I going to do? I was a little stressed out, but then, within a couple of weeks, WWE was calling me again to come back. Hunter was the one that called me, and then AEW called me at the same time."

Ad

John Cena's secret romantic life - Watch here!

Saraya went on to reveal the reason she chose All Elite Wrestling.

"WWE was like, if you want to wrestle again at some point, we can check your neck and we'll keep that coin in your back pocket. And I was like, Okay. Then I was just gonna do a GM role again there. So I was like, Okay, that sounds great. But then AEW called me, and they were just like, we'll sign your brother. And I was like, ok." [ H/T: Chris Van Vliet ]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo reveals a possible reason why Saraya rejected AEW's romantic storyline

It is well known that Saraya was meant to be involved in a romantic angle during her time at AEW, which she rejected. WWE veteran Vince Russo has weighed in on the matter.

Speaking on the Wrestling Outlaws, Russo revealed a plausible reason why Saraya refused to do the angle.

Ad

"It sounds to me, like she didn't want to kiss this particular guy. I mean, that's it. It sounds like a lot of that to me. She didn't want to kiss this particular guy," Russo said. [From 3:40 onwards]

Check out the video below:

It is worth noting that the Storyline in question would have involved Saraya with fellow AEW talent 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More