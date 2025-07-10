Former World Champion got a call from Triple H before joining AEW; reveals why signed with Tony Khan’s company

A former World Champion in AEW and WWE recently shed light on an interesting predicament in 2022, where they had the option of joining both Tony Khan's promotion and the Stamford-based promotion. According to the star, Triple H even made a personal call asking them to return to WWE.
Saraya (formerly Paige in WWE) was an active wrestler in the Stamford-based promotion from 2011 to 2018 before transitioning to non-wrestling roles until 2022, the year she departed. The former two-time Divas Champion had to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 due to neck injuries. Following her departure, The Anti-Diva came out of retirement and signed with AEW in late 2022, going on to win the Women's World Championship before leaving in 2025.
In a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Saraya claimed that a few weeks after she left WWE, Triple H called her, asking her to come back in a managerial role. At the same time, Tony Khan was also after her signature and made an offer that she couldn't refuse.
"So when me and WWE parted ways, I was like, What the f*ck am I going to do with my life now? I can't wrestle, what the hell am I going to do? I was a little stressed out, but then, within a couple of weeks, WWE was calling me again to come back. Hunter was the one that called me, and then AEW called me at the same time."
Saraya went on to reveal the reason she chose All Elite Wrestling.
"WWE was like, if you want to wrestle again at some point, we can check your neck and we'll keep that coin in your back pocket. And I was like, Okay. Then I was just gonna do a GM role again there. So I was like, Okay, that sounds great. But then AEW called me, and they were just like, we'll sign your brother. And I was like, ok." [ H/T: Chris Van Vliet ]
Vince Russo reveals a possible reason why Saraya rejected AEW's romantic storyline
It is well known that Saraya was meant to be involved in a romantic angle during her time at AEW, which she rejected. WWE veteran Vince Russo has weighed in on the matter.
Speaking on the Wrestling Outlaws, Russo revealed a plausible reason why Saraya refused to do the angle.
"It sounds to me, like she didn't want to kiss this particular guy. I mean, that's it. It sounds like a lot of that to me. She didn't want to kiss this particular guy," Russo said. [From 3:40 onwards]
Check out the video below:
It is worth noting that the Storyline in question would have involved Saraya with fellow AEW talent 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard.