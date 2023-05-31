Former World Champion optimistic about facing CM Punk in a first time ever dream match

While CM Punk is yet to return to action, a major star is hopeful about squaring off with him in the future.

The Second City Saint has had a rocky relationship with the Jacksonville-based promotion in the last few months, caused by the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident last year. The announcement of the new Collision weekly show has been riddled with rumors about being the place for his return. Given the conflicting nature of recent reports, it is unclear whether Punk will be making his way back to the promotion.

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, NJPW legend Will Ospreay was asked if he wanted to face CM Punk someday. His response was swift, as he contemplated the Second City Saint's future.

"Maybe. I have no idea what's going on, but once again, I'm all about business and hopefully, it's something that can work out.” (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow I love this match so much. The German Suplex Ricochet hits Will Ospreay with at the end is total Vader Style - BOSJ 24 (05.18.2017) I love this match so much. The German Suplex Ricochet hits Will Ospreay with at the end is total Vader Style - BOSJ 24 (05.18.2017) https://t.co/oMhrnjiiCH

Tony Khan recently commented on CM Punk's potential AEW return

As there has been no concrete information about The Second City Saint's return, the AEW President was asked about the veteran star's future at the Double or Nothing media scrum.

In response to the question, Tony Khan stated:

“I am not prepared to address that question at this time,” Khan responded. “I think that’s something a lot of people want to know. As we get closer to the launch of Saturday Night Collision, on June 17, I think more and more things will come into focus about that show. Tickets are on sale for the United Center right now. We’re off to a great start with the initial sales, and I think it’s only going to get stronger.” (H/T InsideTheRopes)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Punk in AEW.

Do you want to see Will Ospreay face off against CM Punk someday? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes