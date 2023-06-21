Former world champion provides an injury update ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II is only a few days away, and with anticipation growing for the event, fans are anxious if the pay-per-view will be riddled with injuries this year. Will Ospreay recently spoke about his condition, alleging he's in tip-top shape.

Last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view was unfortunately led by many names in both AEW and NJPW failing to appear due to injuries and medical conditions. This led to many fans claiming it was a "cursed" event due to all the unfortunate events.

During a recent interview with Knotfest, Ospreay noted that he's good physically, despite his brutal match against Lance Archer at NJPW Dominion.

"As good as it physically can be, the weight difference was for sure a factor facing Lance [Archer]. The sheer mass of the guy and it not being fully healed was extremely difficult to be able to hit any type of power moves, so had to go for strikes instead.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Kenny Omega recently commented on his upcoming match against Ospreay at Forbidden Door II and noted that if the NJPW star can't provide him with a challenge, he might simply keep the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship and never return to Japan.

Will Ospreay claims he's motivated for AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door II

Will Ospreay has had a successful run in NJPW, but many have been clamoring for him to move to the United States and sign with AEW or WWE. Ricochet recently commented on Ospreay and claimed that he'd succeed in the Stamford-based promotion.

Continuing in the same interview, Will Ospreay expressed that he's ready for his match against Kenny Omega, and hinted at a massive bout.

“There is way more pressure as everyone will always want to be able to top it. This time, I’m more motivated to get the right results and have answers to his offense.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

It remains to be seen if the Australian-born star will be able to best The Cleaner, but if not, the future of the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship might just hang in the balance, as Omega doesn't seem keen on returning to NJPW with the belt.

