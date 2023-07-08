Former world champion says the core AEW audience hates him because of his WWE-like attributes

A former world champion is convinced that he would fit perfectly in WWE and thus the AEW fan base hates him. The star in question is Brian Cage.

The 39-year-old star made his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2020 making his debut at Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since then he has captured the FTW title and is also currently one-third of the ROH Six-Man World Tag Team Championship.

Brian Cage recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio podcast. During the show, The Machine claimed that the core AEW fan base doesn't like him as much due to his looks. For a prolonged period of time, it was speculated that if a wrestler has a well-built physique then he or she is a perfect fit for WWE.

"In certain regards, yes. With our core audience at AEW, I feel they almost hate on me because of all those attributes [size, charisma, mic work, athleticism], I almost feel like that screams WWE. In some regards, it's almost like anti-me, 'He doesn't belong here. He's too jacked, he does this,' which are all positives in my book, but it feels like 'I'm on the wrong team.' I can toot my own horn and say, they can't be me, so they'd rather attach on to a Darby Allin or someone they can live more viciously through as opposed to someone like me," Brian Cage said. [H/T Fightful.com]

WWE veteran Konnan is unhappy with how Brian Cage is booked in AEW

The 39-year-old star's wife Melissa several months ago had vented out her frustrations about his booking on social media. Brian Cage was reportedly asked to apologize to the locker room for his wife's actions.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer also reported that Cage had re-signed with the company.

WWE veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on how The Machine has been used in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He believes that Cage was a victim of politics and that he was offered a new contract despite the promotion having zero plans for him.

"They wanted him to go into the locker room and apologize to everybody, and I'm like, what? So he was a victim of politics, and then all of a sudden, they do nothing with him, and they re-sign him. They still haven't done anything with him," Konnan said.

The wrestling veteran also compared claimed that according to AEW, Matt Hardy is more valuable than Brian Cage.

