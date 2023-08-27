Former world champion sends a message after Chris Jericho's attack ahead of AEW All In

Earlier today, Chris Jericho invaded Revolution Pro Wrestling, to launch an attack on his All In opponent, IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.

With less than 24 hours to go till their match, The Ocho has finally gotten his hands on the Aerial Assassin. Earlier this week on Dynamite, the two had a contract signing for their match, but all that happened was Jericho landing a cheap shot on the British star, and both being held back by security.

On Twitter, Will Ospreay shared his thoughts and reacted to Jericho's sudden attack. He acknowledged the attack, and said that he would see him tomorrow at All In for their match. Both Ospreay and Jericho have now made their presence felt towards each other on several occasions, and it all goes down tomorrow at Wembley Stadium.

"It’s all good. See you tomorrow p***k @IAmJericho"

Chris Jericho comments on the situation between CM Punk and The Elite

One of the wildest backstage controversies in recent history for a wrestling promotion has been the situation between CM Punk and The Elite, almost a year ago. Both parties served suspensions, but eventually made their returns to AEW.

Recently, former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho gave his comments and addressed the situation in an interview with the Daily Mail. He mentioned how at this point in time, there was nothing to worry about, and the situation has now been sorted going forward.

"I think we really came together well which was great for the locker room and for the fans because the fans too want to know that everything is going to continue moving forward."

Jericho also commended everyone in AEW for helping in addressing the situation, which he said happens from time to time in the industry.

“And I think we did a really good job of righting the ship and most importantly, letting people know that it’s going to be OK. It’s not the end of the world. These things happen and we deal with them and we become stronger as a result, which we have.” H/T:[WrestleTalk]

Chris Jericho will now have the honor of competing in another one of pro-wrestling's historical events. While he has made appearances on multiple WrestleManias, and top events all over the world, he can now say he competed in AEW's biggest crowd to date.

