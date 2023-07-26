Former WWE Champion admits AEW Rampage is a B show; wants to be elevated back to Dynamite

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy recently shared his thoughts on working on AEW Rampage.

The Charismatic Enigma has been absent from television programming lately and recently missed the Jacksonville-based company's Canada tour due to his DUI arrest last year. In his last appearance, he and Matt Hardy lost to Austin and Colten Gunn on an episode of Dynamite, leading to Jeff being written off television due to a post-match attack from Juice Robinson.

In an interview with MuscleManMaclom, the multi-time WWE Champion asserted that he's hoping to elevate himself back on Dynamite and called Rampage a 'kind of B show.'

"It’s a constant battle for me to elevate myself back to the Dynamite show. Hopefully, eventually. [Rampage] is kind of the B show, but you just go out there and give the people what they want and get their money’s worth. Naturally, the ultimate goal is for myself and Matt is [winning] the AEW World Tag Team Championship. We were so close before I got myself in a hell of a mess that I got myself into, but now that I’m coming out of that, it’s within reach. We’re using the Rampage moments to hopefully, eventually, create huge Dynamite moments.” (H/T- Fightful.com)

Jeff Hardy is open to the idea of facing former WWE rival in AEW

Jeff Hardy has been part of some of the greatest rivalries in the history of WWE. Among them is his feud against CM Punk, culminating in a loser leaves match at SummerSlam 2009.

The two wrestling stalwarts haven't crossed each other's paths since then. One-half of The Hardys recently talked about the possibility of facing the Chicago native and felt another match against him would be bizarre in the best of ways:

"Yeah, I haven't thought about a match that much, I mean, I have a little bit, I just think what I've seen more than anything is there's just a huge moment between me and CM Punk because of the history alone. Ultimately, I could see us having another match, and I think it would [be] bizarre in the best of ways."

Jeff Hardy had also expressed his desire to win a world title before riding off into the sunset. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how he and Matt would enter the tag team title picture en route to All In 2023.

