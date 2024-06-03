Former WWE champion airs frustration with Tony Khan’s booking following AEW exit: “I wasn’t happy” 

A former WWE champion was not happy with how Tony Khan booked him in AEW. The star opened up about his issues following his departure from the company.

Matt Hardy became All Elite in March 2020. His wrestling contract ended two months ago, and he became a free agent on April 8. Khan had offered him a new deal, but he chose not to re-sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, The Sensei of Mattitude opened up about not being happy and satisfied with his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

He said, "I'm very motivated by like those last 11 months I had in AEW. I wasn't very happy with and just uh, some of the feedback that followed me and my brother like you know I turned that from a negative into a positive and instead of being frustrated with any of it; I use it as a as fuel to work harder and to prove a point..."

When asked about the reason for his unhappiness, the former WWE United States Champion stated that AEW never booked him and his brother Jeff Hardy properly in the promotion.

"Just the usage of you know myself and Jeff. Like I wasn't happy that we never got into something that was like a solid story where we could contribute to the show each and every week in some sort of solid story line that was disappointing to me." [From 0:05 - to 1:10]

Matt Hardy reveals when Jeff Hardy's AEW contract will end

Speaking on his Extreme Life podcast, Matt Hardy also commented on his brother's AEW contract status. The former WWE Tag Team Champion stated that Jeff Hardy's deal was set to end this year in June.

However, he didn't reveal any details about whether his brother will continue his journey in Tony Khan's roster or follow in his footsteps and leave the company.

He also provided an update on Jeff's health condition and stated that he was all healed and ready to return to the ring.

The Charismatic Enigma suffered an injury during his match against Sammy Guevara on the February 4 episode of Rampage. He has been on the shelf ever since.

