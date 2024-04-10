Matt Hardy finally breaks silence on AEW departure 

Matt Hardy is no longer with AEW. After departing the promotion, the former AEW star has finally broken his silence.

The Angelic Diablo became All Elite four years ago, debuting on the March 18, 2020, episode of Dynamite. Hardy's All Elite Wrestling contract expired last month. Tony Khan seemingly offered him a new deal but he chose not to re-sign with the company. He reportedly became a free agent on April 8, 2024.

Following the news of his exit from the Jacksonville-based company, one of his fans shared a farewell article. This caught Hardy's attention on X/Twitter and he thanked the author for the gesture.

"Appreciate your article & thanks for the kind compliments, @DestinyRoxx," Matt Hardy tweeted.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former WWE Tag Team Champion. Will he return to the global juggernaut? Only time will tell.

Matt Hardy takes a dig at Drew McIntyre

This year's WrestleMania brought a lot of dismay for Drew McIntyre as he couldn't walk out of the event as champion. While the Scotsman managed to defeat his opponent and win the World Heavyweight Championship, Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him, securing the gold.

In 2016, The Sensei of Mattitude was robbed of his TNA World Championship by The Scottish Psychopath in a similar way when the latter cashed in his Feast or Fired briefcase. Commenting on the storyline, Matt Hardy said it was karma that cost McIntyre the championship at 'Mania.

Expand Tweet

On RAW after 'Mania, McIntyre was angry at The Archer of Infamy for stealing his title and WrestleMania moment. He lashed out at the new World Heavyweight Champion and even called him "Bondage Undertaker."

He then blamed CM Punk for attacking him, which led to Priest's shocking MITB cash-in. McIntyre added that he knew Punk would hide for a while, but vowed to make him pay for costing him the title.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Drew McIntyre will respond to Hardy? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion