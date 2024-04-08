WWE veteran shares a two-word message after Drew McIntyre loses his title within minutes at WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre became the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL, but his reign was short-lived as he lost the title within minutes. Following the shocking turn of events, WWE veteran Matt Hardy took to X/Twitter to send a message to his former rival.

WrestleMania Sunday kicked off with McIntyre facing Seth Freakin' Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. After a hard-fought battle, The Scottish Warrior won the bout and became the champion after planting his opponent with multiple Claymore Kicks. Even though McIntyre realized his dream of winning a World Title in front of a live audience, he was too busy taunting CM Punk, who was on commentary.

The Straight Edge Superstar snapped and attacked McIntyre with his arm brace. Following the assault, Damian Priest rushed into the ring and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to capture the title.

In 2016, a similar scenario took place when Drew McIntyre (fka Drew Galloway) cashed in his Feast or Fired briefcase on Matt Hardy to win the TNA World Championship. TNA recently shared an old clip from the match, thus causing fans to react to it. A fan tagged Matt Hardy on the post, and the WWE veteran shared a two-word reaction on X/Twitter.

"Karma possibly?"

Is Drew McIntyre leaving WWE and going to AEW?

Before his WrestleMania match, Drew McIntyre had an interview with Byron Saxton at WWE World. During the interview, he said he would leave the Stamford-based promotion if he couldn't defeat Seth Rollins.

"If I can't win against Seth Rollins on Sunday, then quite frankly I shouldn't be in this industry. I'll leavl WWE," he said.

Technically, The Scottish Warrior did beat The Visionary and even captured the World Heavyweight Championship for a brief moment, but still, he failed to walk out of the arena as the champion, all thanks to The Archer of Infamy.

McIntyre's WWE contract was set to expire after WrestleMania this year, and he hasn't signed a new one yet. This has led the wrestling universe to wonder if he would remain in WWE following his embarrassing loss at The Show of Shows. Many fans have pointed out that he may jump ship to AEW.

