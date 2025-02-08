Former WWE champion allegedly acts weirdly backstage in AEW, Konnan claims

Konnan recently talked about a certain former WWE champion's backstage behavior in AEW. One of his sources claimed that the person in question was "weird," and he was unsure what that meant.

Mercedes Moné has been dominant since her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing last year, as she remains undefeated in the promotion. She is also a triple crown champion, holding the TBS Championship, NJPW Strong Women's Championship, and RevPro's Undisputed British Women's Championship.

During the latest edition of Keepin' It 100, Konnan mentioned how he hasn't heard whether Moné has been easy or hard to work with, but this does not change the fact that her booking in AEW has heavily favored her. The veteran claimed that Tony Khan was to blame for this, as he has given her too much leeway, and continues to seemingly spoil her.

"I only asked one person, he just said that she was a little bit like 'weird.' I'm not sure what that means, but I haven't heard if she's easy to deal with, or bad to deal with, but I will find out. But, bro, as bad as she acts, it's Tony's fault for giving her creative control and giving her all that money and giving her all that power and letting her bring in a writer, and who knows what other perks he gives or you know what I'm saying." [2:30-2:55]

The AEW star is set to return to the independent circuit for the first time since 2012

It was announced just yesterday that the former WWE women's champion is making her way back to the independent circuit for the first time in more than a decade. She'll be making an appearance at House of Glory Wrestling.

After her last match on the independent circuit in 2012, she has primarily competed in NXT, the WWE main roster, NJPW, and now AEW. HOG has announced that they will be joined by The CEO on March 15. It is unclear if she will compete that same night.

Mercedes Moné has reacted to the announcement and confirmed that she will be making her way to the promotion. The current HOG Women's Champion is Megan Bayne, who is now also signed to AEW. Moné has been vocal about her praise for her and a match between the two could be in the works soon

"[dolphin emoji x 3] #CEOHOG," Mercedes wrote.

It remains to be seen how long her flawless record will continue, and who will step up to not only break it but possibly take one of her titles away from her.

