Former WWE champion announced by AEW to speak on Dynamite this week

Following the historic All In event, AEW will look to keep the ball rolling as the promotion takes over Chicago this week. A former WWE champion has been announced for the upcoming episode of Dynamite and will address the Second City crowd.

This past Sunday, Adam Cole pulled double duty when he competed on the All In Zero Hour pre-show and in the main event of the pay-per-view. The former NXT Champion will have no time to rest during this busy spell for AEW, as it was recently revealed that he will feature on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

Having defeated Aussie Open on the All In pre-show alongside his best friend, MJF, then later losing to Friedman in the main event for the AEW World Championship, Adam Cole will undoubtedly have a lot on his mind.

One can reasonably expect his segment on Dynamite to not only address these points but also further the Better Than You Bay Bay storyline and reveal something about the upcoming All Out pay-per-view card.

Adam Cole's former partner tried to help him cheat at AEW All In

The ongoing bromance between MJF and Adam Cole has been beloved by virtually everyone in the wrestling world — everyone besides Roderick Strong, that is.

Strong's jealousy towards Adam Cole's new best friend has intensified over the weeks, leaving the former Undisputed Era members on opposite ends when it comes to their feelings about MJF.

So much so that Strong attempted to help Cole win in the All In main event by handing his former stablemate the AEW World Championship while the referee was knocked down. Despite Roddy's best efforts to convince Adam to cheat, Cole could not find it in his heart to pull the trigger.

This ultimately saw Cole lose the bout, as Friedman capitalized on the distraction to execute a small package roll-up for the win.

It's safe to say that this story is far from over, and if it continues to be as captivating as it has been thus far, fans are in for a real treat.

