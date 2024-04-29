Former WWE Champion doesn’t think Triple H is a fan of him

A former WWE Superstar claims Triple H isn't a fan of him. The star being discussed is Rob Van Dam.

RVD was one of the most prominent high-flyers in WWE for a long time. He wrestled in promotion for more than a decade, winning multiple championships. He made his AEW debut in August 2023 and has been working as a part-timer in the promotion.

Mr. PPV recently opened up about wanting to re-join WWE. He wrestled his last match in the Stamford-based promotion in 2014. He has also made sporadic appearances in the promotion on some occasions.

While conversing with fans on Twitter, a user asked RVD about his chances of joining the promotion now that Triple H has taken over. Later, RVD said that he likes the CCO of the promotion, but he is unsure if it's the same from his side.

RVD reveals why he left WWE

Rob Van Dam left WWE in 2014 and later joined Impact Wrestling. He lost his last match against Seth Rollins in the Main Event show.

Speaking on his 1 of A Kind podcast, the 53-year-old star stated that WWE had nothing in store for him and therefore he left the company.

"In 2014, after my 88-match run in five months, ... I shouldn't have been there — they had nothing for me," Van Dam continued. "At the end of it, when I finally did express my feelings, one of the things that stuck out in my mind was that the boss said, ... 'That's up to you, if you want to come back. If you do, then we'll make sure [to] have plans ahead of time. We'll know what we're doing the whole time.'"

It will be interesting to see if Triple H hires Mr. PPV in the future as the latter is still ready to make a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

