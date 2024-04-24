Former WWE Champion fuels return speculation after RAW, he last wrestled on WWE TV 9 years ago

WWE is known for welcoming back wrestlers who had left their fold, even those who parted ways under tumultuous conditions, like CM Punk. Another former champion in the form of Rob Van Dam has fuelled rumors that he might return to the Stamford-based company for one final run.

During a recent edition of his One of a Kind podcast, the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion opened up about his desire to return to the Stamford-based promotion for another stint as an in-ring performer. However, the 53-year-old also added that he was reluctant to approach the company's top brass due to the fear of rejection.

The interview went viral and one fan took to his Twitter/X account and called for RVD's return to the company. Van Dam seemingly endorsed the post as he liked it.

"I could easily see @TherealRVD doing some stuff with WWE again. I definitely feel like, no matter where he is, he's away [from the] WWE family," the user posted.

A former WWE wrestler stoked rumors of his returning to WWE with his social media activity

Rob Van Dam has spoken about returning a handful of times. The legendary wrestler once had a single-word answer to a fan's query about whether he'd be open to working for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in 2024.

Van Dam had a storied career in the Stamford-based promotion, and his final in-ring appearance came in August 2014, when he lost to Seth Rollins. The veteran made sporadic, non-competing appearances from 2019 to 2023 and has appeared on AEW programming since 2023, competing in several matches on TV.

Rob Van Dam said he felt replaceable in WWE and welcomed in AEW

Mr. Friday Night has performed in wrestling franchises including ECW, TNA, and AEW. During the same podcast, Van Dam spoke about the difference in attitude he felt during his time in both promotions.

"It was cool. A lot of guys really went out of their way to make me feel appreciated and welcomed. They were like, 'Hey, some of us might be a little apprehensive in telling you this, but we're all so excited that you're here and so stoked!' There were a few particular guys who said that, and I'll always remember that because that stands out. Definitely puts me in a different perspective than in WWE, where I kind of just felt like [I was] replaceable or expendable. [I] might be there next week; might not; I never knew," he said.

Rob Van Dam recently picked up his first singles victory in AEW. The legendary performer defeated Isiah Kassidy, Komander, and Lee Johnson in a Four-Way Elimination Match on the April 20 edition of Rampage.