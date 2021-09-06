Former WWE Champion makes bold claim after Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan's AEW debuts

Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to make a bold claim after Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan's stunning AEW debuts at All Out 2021.

Cole and Bryan's debuts have led to a lot of chatter among fans who believe AEW has altered the wrestling landscape by signing the two former WWE stars. The latest to share his opinion is none other than former AEW Champion Chris Jericho.

Moments after AEW All Out 2021 went off the air, Le Champion tweeted that AEW changed the game today. Though he didn't specifically mention Cole and Bryan in his tweet, it's clear that Jericho was referring to the two stars' debuts as the game-changing aspect. Check out Chris Jericho's tweet here:

"Tonight the game changed..... @aew" tweeted Chris Jericho

Tonight the game changed..... @aew — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 6, 2021

There's no doubting that Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole's appearances at All Out could be the start of a new era in professional wrestling. It now remains to be seen how the additions of Cole and Bryan will affect AEW's TV ratings and other business metrics in the coming weeks and months.

As for Jericho, the leader of The Inner Circle came up victorious against his rival MJF in a memorable back-and-forth encounter at All Out. A loss would have forced Jericho to retire from AEW. Due to his win, his in-ring career will continue, so he could potentially face AEW's newest signings at some point.

What lies ahead for Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan in AEW?

Adam Cole showed his true colors upon his AEW debut by aligning himself with The Super Elite. Cole has a history with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers, as all of them were members of Bullet Club before Cole left for WWE.

The Elite is already one of the most dominating stables in AEW, and the addition of Adam Cole has further strengthened it.

On the other hand, Daniel Bryan seemingly joined forces Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. It looks AEW is heading towards a multi-man war between The Super Elite and the newly-formed alliance.

Do you think Chris Jericho has made the right prediction about AEW? Do you see Daniel Bryan chasing the AEW Championship anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

