"I was so over" - 6-time WWE World Champion believes WCW missed out on the opportunity to book him in a mega match against Sting

WWE Hall of Famer Sting isn't just an icon based on his nickname but because of his plethora of accomplishments in the industry. AEW star Chris Jericho recently expressed his regret about not facing The Vigilante during the latter's peak.

In his prime, Sting was the face of WCW and was consistently booked in high-profile matches. He is currently enjoying a career renaissance in All Elite Wrestling alongside Darby Allin.

In his recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, former WWE Champion Chris Jericho detailed his plan to elevate younger talent in the Jacksonville-based company.

"It was the only mission I had. You can’t carry it all on your back and I was not planning that. I learned back in the 90s at WCW, we had something really cool going on. We had the top promotion in the country, but they didn’t spread it out amongst vets, guys in their prime, up-and-comers, and rookies," Jericho said. (07:20 onward)

Chris Jericho also detailed the biggest gripe about his time with World Championship Wrestling in the '90s:

"When it was constantly Piper and Hogan and Flair, and you had Eddie Guerrero as the top heel in the company, and I was the top heel after Eddie – why wouldn’t they have booked Sting versus Chris Jericho in ’98? That would have been huge! I was so over! Eddie versus Hulk Hogan? It would’ve been huge! For us to have been in the ring with them would have built us." (08:06 onward)

Jericho recently commented on the longevity of his career and highlighted his contributions to the industry. He also captured the ROH World Championship after defeating Claudio Castagnoli on last week's Dynamite.

Tony Khan recently praised WWE veteran Chris Jericho's ability to reinvent himself

Jericho has stepped into the ring with some of the biggest names in wrestling history and has had a remarkable run across numerous top promotions. Due to his career longevity, the WWE legend is often called "The Master of Reinvention."

During Tony Khan's recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, he praised Chris Jericho for constantly improving with time.

“Chris has found the foundation of youth. His matches this year have been the best matches he’s had in AEW. It’s the fans saying that around the world and also the people he’s been in the ring with," Khan said. (H/T: WrestleZone)

Chris Jericho seems to firmly believe in AEW and what he can do alongside Tony Khan. However, could fans ever see Y2J return to WWE for one final run? Only time will tell.

