Former WWE Champion once pitched 'Buddy Peacock' and 'Lloyd Boner' for his ring names

WWE infamously changes the names of many talents they bring in from around the wrestling world. Sometimes, this works out for the best; other times, fans are forced to recite their former names. The first certainly applies to a world-renowned performer, who initially suggested some rather outlandish ring names when joining the promotion.

Bryan Danielson is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers of this generation. The former WWE Champion coupled his incredible in-ring skills with fans' organic support to reach the top of the mountain. However, this might not have happened if he was allowed to choose his own moniker.

The American Dragon recently spoke to Sports Nightly about the decision to go by Daniel Bryan when signing on for the first season of the original NXT:

“I had suggested things like Buddy Peacock and Lloyd Boner, so it was probably a smart move [to go with Daniel Bryan]. Then also, it was an easy transition for fans to understand who I was after that run. Although I still imagine full arenas chanting 'Peacock, Peacock, Peacock.'” [H/T: WrestleZone]

Expand Tweet

Thankfully, that idea stayed in Danielson's imagination instead of materializing into the real world. Yet, it's somewhat intriguing to think about what could have been if Buddy Peacock or Lloyd Boner had made their way into the world of pro wrestling.

A WWE legend suggested the name 'Daniel Bryan'

Bryan Danielson already had a fairly decent following before walking through the doors of Titan Towers due to his remarkable run on the Indies. However, it was William Regal who suggested the name that would catapult The American Dragon into international stardom:

"I wrestled as Bryan Danielson for ten years, and then when I went to WWE, they wanted me to change my name. They asked me to send a list of names. William Regal was actually the one who suggested Daniel Bryan so that fans would be able to follow me easily from the independents to WWE."

Expand Tweet

Over a decade later, Regal and Danielson would find themselves once again on the same side of the coin as members of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW, where Danielson continues to ply his trade today.