5 Hilarious ring names that WWE Superstars turned down

WWE have pitched some terrible names to some of their biggest stars,

There is a reason why many of these names were rejected.

There are only a select few WWE stars who are able to keep their real names when they enter the wrestling business. At present, it's much easier for WWE to add copyright to a name that hasn't been used anywhere else and that isn't a wrestler's given name.

When Supertars are first signed to the company, more often than not their names will be changed and the company will then pitch a list of names that they could then be instead. Often WWE Superstars themselves will have an idea of what name they want like Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah really wanted to be Seth because he liked the name and he added Rollins because of Henry Rollins.

There have been some hilarious pitches from WWE over the years and interestingly whilst fans have been able to see the final names, there are many pitches that have gone under the radar.

#5 Daniel Bryan - Lloyd Boner

Daniel Bryan was known under his real name of Bryan Danielson during his time on the Independent Circuit, but when he came to WWE he had to change his name. Whilst his nickname was The American Dragon, this was something Shawn Michaels came up with whilst training the former World Champion since Bryan himself as admitted that he isn't good at coming up with names.

When Bryan was asked for names when he first came to WWE, the former Champion actually pitched Buddy Peacock and Lloyd Boner thinking that they were good names. It wasn't until William Regal stepped in and offered Daniel Bryan as a suggestion that he finally found a name that fitted.

Bryan has since become well-known under this ring name which is technically just a reversed version of his real name.

