Former WWE Champion reacts after AEW's blockbuster announcement that he is coming to Collision

On the recent episode of Collision, AEW announced the return of a former WWE Champion on next week's edition of the show, which will take place in Michigan. The former WWE Star in question is Rob Van Dam.

RVD's last appearance for the Jacksonville-based company came a month ago when he challenged Jack Perry for the FTW Championship. The Hall of Famer lost the match thanks to the low blow by the 26-year-old AEW Star in the closing moments of the contest. The news of his appearance is a surprise as it was earlier reported that Rob Van Dam will not be with AEW for long as he was being advertised by WWE as part of WrestleMania 40 weekend packages.

All Elite Wrestling is now advertising the in-ring return of ECW Legend for next week's Collision. The Veteran took to X (Twitter) to post a message, announcing his upcoming appearance on AEW and addressing his fans inquiring about his current status.

"To everyone asking about my status yesterday, I wasn’t holding back. This is just how fast things happen sometimes. See you in Michigan! "

This might be the instance of Tony Khan's promotion pulling on all stops to fill in the giant gap left after the recent termination of CM Punk. Punk was terminated two weeks ago due to a backstage incident with Jack Perry at All In, which led to a brawl. Perry stands suspended indefinitely after the incident.

WWE Hall of Famer RVD explains what should happen next in AEW following CM Punk's firing

On a recent episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam spoke about the steps AEW should take after CM Punk's firing.

As per the legend, while the void left by Punk's exit is massive, the Jacksonville-based company should focus on building up other guys and move on from what has already happened. RVD said:

"Regain balance. If you lost a heavyweight and the ship's rocking too far in one direction, just put some focus on some other guys."

Rob Van Dam further added that Tony Khan's company is now going along the lines of WWE in terms of putting its weight behind a single guy. The Veteran said:

"WWE's always been criticized for being like a one-guy company — it was Cena, The Rock, Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

