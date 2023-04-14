Former WWE Champion's contract allegedly "frozen" during time away from AEW

AEW's locker room has undergone multiple changes over the past year, but now stars like Jeff Hardy are finally returning to the promotion. But if Matt Hardy's recent comments on his brother's contract were legitimate, The Charismatic Enigma could be facing some hiccups.

Jeff Hardy's personal demons have been a highly talked-about subject for years, and unfortunately, they nearly cost him his AEW run and career. Luckily, the veteran walked away without any jail time for his DUI felony charge and seems to be strongly approaching another run alongside his brother.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran spoke about the storyline of Jeff's All Elite Wrestling contract being owned by The Firm.

"It's still owned by AEW. Now that he's back to work, I guess they'll start paying him again. His contract was frozen for a while. It's owned by AEW, hopefully he'll make a few bucks out of this." (H/T Fightful)

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Jeff Hardy backstage after making his AEW return Jeff Hardy backstage after making his AEW return 💯 https://t.co/N5rNQpim2e

While it's unclear whether or not this was solely said in kayfabe, Jeff Hardy could face some extension to his original contract due to the amount of time he missed, much like Kenny Omega recently had to deal with.

Matt Hardy believes that Jeff Hardy will prove himself to the AEW audience

Fans have long wondered if The Charismatic Enigma would ever return to pro wrestling, especially given the severity of his charges. However, things seem to look positive at this stage, especially once Jeff Hardy recently broke his silence after his well-received return to All Elite Wrestling.

During the same episode, Matt discussed the outlook on Jeff Hardy's habits and how the star will have to prove himself to some fans.

"Coming off his past, he has stuff to prove to people. I'm the ultimate optimist. I say, people change, give them a chance, especially if they've legitimately put the work in and have tried. Either he'll prove you wrong or prove you right. I have a very good feeling about this point Jeff is at in his life." (H/T Fightful)

The Internet Wrestling Community was especially harsh towards Jeff when news about his arrest first broke, but as Matt points out, his brother now has a chance to prove his detractors wrong.

