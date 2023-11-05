Former WWE Champion sadly won't wrestle for AEW, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

A former WWE Champion who recently signed with All Elite Wrestling may not step in the ring for the Tony Khan-led promotion, according to veteran Bill Apter.

The name in question is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who recently signed with AEW and revealed that his doctors have allowed him to take bumps in the squared circle. There have also been speculations about The Nature Boy possibly being the final opponent of Sting in his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated that he does not see Flair wrestling in All Elite Wrestling; however, he may fit well in a managerial role:

"I think Ric Flair won't wrestle, I really can't see him wrestling but to be in the ring with Sting in terms of Flair on the side with a suit and stuff like this cheering him at ringside and kind of being like a manager, nothing wrong with it, It just enhances it. Flair and Sting have such a great history together, I think it just adds some sweetness and I don't think it's going to be all about Ric Flair. I think he will make sure that he sends Sting off in the right way." [From 02:13 to 02:47]

WWE veteran does not want Ric Flair to have another match after signing with AEW

The Nature Boy Ric Flair recently signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, which also opens up the possibility of the 16-time World Champion having a match in the squared circle. However, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell wishes that it never happens.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell spoke on Ric Flair's recent announcement about being medically cleared to take bumps in the ring:

"He said he's been cleared to have a match...Please, Ric, please don't have a match...Okay, anyway, that leads to a match, I know where it's leading. Please don't do it. AEW now is looking like "All Elderly Wrestling" really. I think a wrestler should have a cut-off age where they can't get back in the ring anymore, basically, you talk about making it look folly."

The former WWE manager further talked about the situation and stated that no man could have a believable match at Flair's age:

"What other sixty-five-year-old man can get in the ring and do that without it being real? Oh yeah, they can wallow around and take some bumps, but I don't think anybody much wants to see that," Mantell said.

