Former WWE Champion Says There’s “Gonna Be a Final Reckoning” When He Returns to AEW

A former WWE champion has been put out of action following a gruesome title match on AEW television. Despite the injuries sustained, he has vowed to make a huge impact upon his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star, who recently held the TNT championship, is Dustin Rhodes. After winning the title at All In: Texas in a memorable moment, Rhodes defended his championship against Kyle Fletcher in a Street Fight on the July 31 edition of Collision.

The match saw The Protostar literally stab Rhodes' knee and inflict major damage en route to beating The Natural and ending his title reign. Following that, Rhodes announced that he would need to undergo double knee replacement surgery in August. He recently shared a health update upon successful completion of the procedure.

Recently, a fan wished Dustin Rhodes a speedy recovery and asked him to take care of himself. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion took to his X/Twitter to reveal that, due to being older, it would take him time to recover, but he promised a 'final reckoning' upon his resurgence in AEW.

"The older I get, recovery is longer and healing that hole was long. All good bud. Gonna be a Final Reckoning when I return."

Former WWE superstar Dustin Rhodes responds to a fan who suggested that he retire from wrestling

Amidst his absence, a fan on social media suggested that Dustin Rhodes should retire from in-ring competition and "go out on top." The former WWE Tag Team Champion clarified that he had no intention of hanging up his boots anytime soon and hinted at ending his illustrious career in Tony Khan's AEW.

"H*** nah. I am in love with this business. As of right now, i have 2 yrs and 4 months left. AND D*** GLAD AND PROUD OF @[All Elite Wrestling] and where I will finally say uncle. Maybe [laugh emoji] Probability 99.9%. Gotta watch out for that one percent [hushing emoji] - #IStandFirmWithAEW AND @TonyKhan," wrote Dustin.

With Dusty Rhodes' son himself revealing that his road to recovery will be long, it remains to be seen when the fans will get to witness him inside the squared circle next.

