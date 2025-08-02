  • home icon
  Former WWE champion sends a message ahead of upcoming match against Toni Storm

Former WWE champion sends a message ahead of upcoming match against Toni Storm

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Aug 02, 2025 10:27 GMT
Toni Storm might get dethroned at Forbidden Door 2025.
Toni Storm might get dethroned at Forbidden Door 2025. (Images via AEW YouTube)

AEW star "Timeless" Toni Storm is one of the most popular wrestlers in all of wrestling. Her current gimmick has earned praise from fans as well as veterans. Furthermore, she is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion. The 29-year-old is currently on her fourth reign, and dethroning her is no easy task.

At All In 2025, former WWE star Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet match, earning her a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for Storm's title. The reigning ROH Women's World Champion is hell bent on becoming the next AEW Women's World Champion. The War Goddess has triggered her contract, and she will lock horns with the Timeless star at Forbidden Door 2025. Fans worldwide are anticipating this showdown, and if things go as planned, the two could deliver a match of the year contender.

A few hours ago, the former NXT Women's Champion sent a message to Toni Storm on X.

"Isn’t it great to see a real champion in color? See at the #AEWForbiddenDoor" wrote Athena.
AEW star Juice Robinson on being married to Toni Storm

Juice Robinson and Toni Storm reportedly began dating in 2020. They tied the knot and 2022.

In a recent appearance on Up Close with Renee Paquette, the three-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion revealed what it is like to be married to the Timeless star. The 36-year-old praised his wife and called her journey inspirational.

"Toni’s my best friend, and to see what she’s doing with wrestling is… it pumps me up. It pumps me up because I know who she is and what she’s been through to get to where she is. And it’s inspiring. In fact, there was times maybe when she was down where I would be like, ‘Hey, hey, hey.’ And now look at her, and she’s going, ‘Hey, hey, hey.'” said Robinson. [H/T: Wrestling News]
youtube-cover

Juice Robinson has not won a title in All Elite Wrestling yet. Hopefully, his fortunes will change soon.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
