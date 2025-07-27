Record-breaking champion sends a message after another successful title defense on AEW Collision

A major title match took place on AEW Collision this week, with the defending champion extending her record-breaking reign as champion. The star took to social media to send a message following her win.The main event of Collision last night saw ROH Women's World Champion Athena defend her title against Alex Windsor. The encounter was a thriller, but the Fallen Goddess managed to retain her title. This win added to her remarkable achievement, extending her record as ROH Women's World Champion to over 950 days.Earlier today, a fan took to X and shared their reaction to the bout. In their post, the fan used a hashtag that caught the attention of Athena. The Minion Overlord responded with a slight correction to the hashtag.&quot;#AndForever *,&quot; Athena wrote.Meanwhile, Athena also holds an AEW Women's World Championship contract, which she secured by winning the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. The Fallen Angel has been in the crosshairs of current Women's Champion Toni Storm.Athena recently made a huge demand to AEW President Tony KhanAthena is at the top of her game right now. She is a record-breaking ROH Women's World Champion and also holds a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship. Amid all her success, the Fallen Angel took to X to make a demand to Tony Khan.&quot;Hey @TonyKhan I demand this be the new intro to #AEWDynamite #ForeverROHChamp #FallenGoddess #MinionOverlord #AmericanJoshi #WeWantAthena #TheInspiration #WatchROH #BestintheBiz #Athena1000 #AthenaEliteWrestling @cookiesguyhere,&quot; she wrote.Athena wanted the intro of Dynamite to change to the edited version she shared on X/Twitter. While the demand appears tongue-in-cheek, many fans joined in the fun and supported the idea. As the Minion Overlord's popularity continues to grow, it remains to be seen when she cashes in her contract and challenges Toni Storm for the title.