  Record-breaking champion sends a message after another successful title defense on AEW Collision

Record-breaking champion sends a message after another successful title defense on AEW Collision

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 27, 2025 13:07 GMT
The star defended her title in the main event of Collision last night
The star defended her title in the main event of Collision last night [Images from AEW on YouTube]

A major title match took place on AEW Collision this week, with the defending champion extending her record-breaking reign as champion. The star took to social media to send a message following her win.

The main event of Collision last night saw ROH Women's World Champion Athena defend her title against Alex Windsor. The encounter was a thriller, but the Fallen Goddess managed to retain her title. This win added to her remarkable achievement, extending her record as ROH Women's World Champion to over 950 days.

Earlier today, a fan took to X and shared their reaction to the bout. In their post, the fan used a hashtag that caught the attention of Athena. The Minion Overlord responded with a slight correction to the hashtag.

"#AndForever *," Athena wrote.

Meanwhile, Athena also holds an AEW Women's World Championship contract, which she secured by winning the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. The Fallen Angel has been in the crosshairs of current Women's Champion Toni Storm.

Athena recently made a huge demand to AEW President Tony Khan

Athena is at the top of her game right now. She is a record-breaking ROH Women's World Champion and also holds a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship. Amid all her success, the Fallen Angel took to X to make a demand to Tony Khan.

"Hey @TonyKhan I demand this be the new intro to #AEWDynamite #ForeverROHChamp #FallenGoddess #MinionOverlord #AmericanJoshi #WeWantAthena #TheInspiration #WatchROH #BestintheBiz #Athena1000 #AthenaEliteWrestling @cookiesguyhere," she wrote.

Athena wanted the intro of Dynamite to change to the edited version she shared on X/Twitter. While the demand appears tongue-in-cheek, many fans joined in the fun and supported the idea. As the Minion Overlord's popularity continues to grow, it remains to be seen when she cashes in her contract and challenges Toni Storm for the title.

About the author
Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Harish Raj S
