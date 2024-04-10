Former WWE Champion shares a heartfelt one-word message for Paul Heyman

A former WWE Champion recently was asked how much he respected Paul Heyman. He had a very short answer, but this was enough, considering how much time they had spent working with one another. This was Rob Van Dam (RVD)

The former Intercontinental Champion and Heyman were pivotal figures in ECW, one of the most iconic promotions of the 2000s. Although the promotion ended up ceasing operations a few years later, some of its stars would go on to have great careers in WWE, and this included RVD and The Wiseman of The Tribal Chief.

On Twitter, a fan directly asked Rob Van Dam how much respect he had for Paul Heyman. He replied by saying he had a lot of respect for the newly-inducted WWE Hall of Famer.

"Bunches," RVD replied.

Rob Van Dam previously talked about Paul Heyman's induction to the Hall of Fame

Last month, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling by Bill Apter, RVD was asked about Paul Heyman's induction into the Hall of Fame.

Van Dam praised WWE for recognizing Heyman. According to him, ECW would not be what it was without Heyman, and the way he ran the promotion made it what it was.

"Its pretty cool they're giving him his flowers, because he, you know, he was the man. He's the one that made ECW happen, he's the one that really, I mean not just him, but he's the guy that made everything possible, couldn't happen without him. And he changed the business, he set new standards and ECW is because of him, his leadership, his braveness you know, his passion, his artistic direction. All of that is, man... Thank you, Paul, thank you, Paul. And at the same time, since he's been in WWE, man, he just like moves right up." [1:16-2:02]

Now Paul Heyman joins the list of one of the most iconic and influential people in the industry who can say that they are in the Hall of Fame. His contributions to the business will continue to remain in the minds of many.

